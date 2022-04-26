Ram Pothineni clicked at Hyderabad airport; Returns from Chennai after The Warrior song launch; See pics

Ram Pothineni was in Chennai for the launch of the first song from his cop drama The Warrior. The track named Bullet has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and was launched on 22 April. This number has been crooned by Silambarasan TR. The Devadasu star is now back in Hyderabad. He was clicked by the shutterbugs at the airport, donning an off-white shirt and black trousers.

This upcoming action drama has been made under the direction of filmmaker N Lingusamy and is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on 14 July. Aadhi Pinisetty, who has impressed everyone with his acting prowess in both Kollywood and Tollywood, will play the antagonist in the film and Krithi Shetty will play Ram Pothineni's leading lady. The Warrior also has Akshara Gowda, Nadhiya, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani and Redin Kingsley in prominent roles. Backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screens, the venture is being presented by Pavan Kumar.

Devi Sri Prasad has scored the tunes for the flick and Sujith Vaassudev has cranked the lens. Meanwhile, Naveen Nooli has edited the movie. The bilingual film has been shot simultaneously in both Telugu and Tamil.

Apart from this, Ram Pothineni has also announced his next movie. Temporarily titled RAPO20, the film will be directed by Boyapati Sreenu. This pan-India project will be bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chhitturi. The 20th project of the actor was notified in February.

