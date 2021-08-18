Ram Pothineni experiments with fashion in the most subtle way; Here's a sneak peek into his closet

Ram Pothineni, popularly known as the Energetic Star, is one of the well-established younger actors in Tollywood. Ram is known for the huge amounts of dynamism and energy he brings to his movies and is a thorough entertainer. He cemented his path in the film industry and delivered many blockbuster hits like Ready, Kandireega, Masala, Pandaga Chesko and Nenu Sailaja. In 2019, he scored the highest-grosser of his career with the Puri Jagannadh directorial iSmart Shankar.

Apart from that, Ram is popularly known as the Chocolate boy of Tollywood because of his handsome looks. He is a man of many talents like dancing, action and tons of good looks, which we can never get enough of. Ram doesn't seem to age a bit as he looks as handsome as he was seen in his first film, that's the main reason why women go gaga over him. However, with time, the actor is only perfect and his killer looks, beaming smile and stunning fashion sense will legit take many hearts.

If you look closely at Ram's closet, you understand that he is an actor who loves to experiment with clothes as well, according to the trends. Rugged beard or trimmed beard, casuals or formals, cute or hot, this man can ace every look and how! Everyone now and then, ram takes the internet by storm with his stunning makeover, which are like real goals.

While Ram is a trendsetter with every outfit, we have eyes a few his amazing, which we think every man has to steal. How can someone look breathtaking in devotional clothes? The actor added his touch of suave and aura by donning a rugged beard and oversized gears.

This traditional look of Ram Pothineni in a violet kurta has our hearts. I mean we just can't take our eyes off him as he can be seen wearing a purple kurta by designer Kunal Rawat, which he paired up with simple black trousers. Above all, his killer looks and rugged beard and flat footwear definitely are oomph to his dashing look.

Another dapper look of Ram, where he made sure head turn at him was when he wore an embroidery printed black shirt and jeans from designer Manish Malhotra. The actor set major fashion inspiration with his all-black look. After Allu Arjun, Ram Pothineni was the second actor who nailed this outfit to perfection and justified every bit.

Well, these are just a few classic examples. Ram is an actor who is know to slay even basic white shirt. His printed Kurta outfit, basic pink tshirt, a co ord sets, turtle neck sweatshirts are the basic proof of how Ram Pothineni expirements with his outfits and sets major fashion gaols in the Tollywood. He is not only winning hearts with his impeccable acting chops but also with stylish appearances and dashing looks.

