Ram Pothineni-led bilingual project 'The Warriorr' to release on July 14

Ram Pothineni's Telugu-Tamil bilingual film The Warriorr will get a grand worldwide theatrical release on July 14.

Aadhi Pinisetty, who is popular in both Kollywood and Tollywood, plays the antagonist in N Lingusamy's directorial. Krithi Shetty, one of the most happening young actresses of the south, plays the heroine.

The makers have released a powerful poster to announce the release date. It features Ram Pothineni sitting on an explosive box on the platform of a railway station. With injury on his hand, he is wielding a gun with a serious look, while a bunch of goons is seen running away.

Check out the poster below:

Earlier known as RAPO19, the title of the film was revealed in style recently. Along with a poster that featured Ram Pothineni as a police officer wielding a gun with a tough look and with cops surrounding him, the title of the movie was unveiled as The Warriorr.

And, to mark Valentine’s Day, the first look poster of the film’s heroine Krithi Shetty was released on February 14. It featured her as Whistle Mahalakshmi in a trendy look. Much recently, on Maha Sivarathri day, the menacing first look of Aadhi was released.

According to the movie's team, the film will surpass the anticipations and will be one of the memorable police stories of south Indian cinema. The Warriorr comes after the success of iSmart Shankar of Ram Pothineni. Akshara Gowda will be seen in an important role in this flick.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, The Warriorr is expected to be a feather in the production house's hat after the success of its recent sports drama Seetimaar, which had Gopichand and Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles.

The action drama will be presented by Pavan Kumar and it is a Devi Sri Prasad musical. The cinematography is by Sujith Vaassudev. Major portions of The Warriorr are under process.

