Ram Pothineni looks cool as he heads to Chennai for grand star-studded pre-release event of The Warrior; PICS

Ram Pothineni's much anticipated bilingual film The Warrior is gearing up for the grand release and he is quite busy promoting it rigorously. The actor got spotted at Hyderabad airport as he head to Chennai for the grand pre release event. Ram looked uber cool in his airport avatar as he dished out an easy-breezy look. He opted for super comfy yet cool outfit for airport as he wore a sea green track pants and paired up with basic black t-shirt.

The actor's airport look included well-styled hair, his phone, iphone and black sneakers. Ram Pothinei made sure to pose for the paparazzi with black mask on face briefly before heading inside to catch his flight.

The pre release of The Warrior will take place tomorrow in Chennai. Along with Ram and female lead Krithi Shetty, the event will be a star studded event as many celebs including Arya Gautham Vasudev Menon, H Vinoth, SJ Suryah, Vishal, Keerthy Suresh, Karthi, Mani Ratnam and others expected to attend. Fans are super excited to watch the event as all are coming together to support Ram's film, which will also mark his debut in Kollywood.

The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to talk about their next as the film is all set to get a worldwide theatrical release on July 14 this year. the story of The Warriorr is believed to be based on true events and features Ram Pothineni as the female lead. Aadhi Pinisetty plays the antagonist. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer and two tracks from the film Bullet Song and Whistle Song hit the right chord among music lovers.

Directed by N Linguswamy, the trailer was released two days ago and the film promises to be high on entertainment with a perfect dosage of action and romance.