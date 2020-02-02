Ram Pothineni looks dapper in a monochrome Manish Malhotra outfit with a hint of shimmer

Actor Ram Pothineni made a classy appearance in a monochrome Manish Malhotra outfit with a hint of shimmer. He looked dapper like never before in his suave look and we just can’t move our eyes off him.

iSmart Shankar star Ram Pothineni turned heads at a recent fashion event in Hyderabad. The fashion event was attended by Nidhhi Agerwal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ram Pothineni and others. The celebrities put the best fashion foot forward at the event. Actor Ram Pothineni made a classy appearance in a monochrome Manish Malhotra outfit with a hint of shimmer. He looked dapper like never before in his suave look and we just can’t move our eyes off him. Of late, the Telugu star is winning hearts with his stylish appearance and this is yet another addition to his dashing looks.

On the work front, Ram will be seen in his upcoming film, RED. The upcoming film is directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sravanthi Ravikishore under the banner Sri Sravanthi Movies. The action-thriller also stars Nivetha Pethuraj and Malavika Sharma in the important roles.

Ram Pothineni’s last film release was iSmart Shankar and it turned out to be a huge hit. The film was directed by Puri Jagannath, who is currently working with Vijay Deverakonda for their upcoming film, Fighter.

Credits :Instagram

