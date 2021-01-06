Ram Pothineni looks dapper in semi formals as he attends a promotional event for Red; See PHOTOS

His upcoming film Red is all set to hit the big screens on January 14 and it is one of the first films to be released post lockdown.

The energetic star of Tollywood Ram Pothineni is currently on cloud nine after the tremendous positive response after it was announced that his next film Red is all set to be released soon. He is leaving no stones unturned when it comes to promoting his films. As he is juggling between the promotional events, he got papped in a dashing semi-formal attire, and the photos are a huge treat to his fans.

In the photos, he can be seen in a brown shirt and a pair of denim pants. He was also seen in a black facemask as he made a stylish entrance at the event. Meanwhile, it was announced that Red will hit the big screens on January 14. The film has Nivetha Pethuraj and Malvika Sharma in the lead roles. The film went on floors on November 16, 2019, and the music for the film was composed by Mani Sharma.

See the photos here:

This morning, Ram released visuals for the song Nuvve Nuvve. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Here’s some fantastic visuals from the song #NuvveNuvveVisualTreat Love.. #RAPO #REDonJan14th #REDTheFilm”. As a new year special, the makers of the film released the peppy number Dinchak which turned out to be a huge hit. About the film, it was revealed that the film will not be a comedy drama that Kishore Tirumala usually directs. The film reunites Ram with Kishore after Nenu Sailaja and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi.

