Ram Pothineni opens up on his future plans post Red's release; Reveals he is open for pan Indian projects

Ram Pothineni has revealed in an interview that he is open for pan Indian projects. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his movie Red.

Ram Pothineni won everyone’s hearts with his stellar performance in the much-loved movie iSmart Shankar and as of now, fans are eagerly waiting for his next movie which is titled Red. Moreover, the promising actor also celebrates his birthday today and wishes have been pouring in for him from all parts of the country. Ram was generous enough to request his fans for not indulging in celebrations keeping in mind the current situation that has been caused because of the COVID-19 scare.

As of now, the actor has not signed any other project after Red. In a recent interview, Ram has revealed that he is fluent in Tamil and that he can speak for himself. He also talks about receiving some interesting offers from the Tamil circuit. Ram then says that he is open for pan Indian projects. In current times, many actors have been venturing into pan Indian projects and it seems like he will join the bandwagon too.

However, the actor adds that he is awaiting Red’s release and will decide his next project only after that. Talking about Red, it also features Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma, and Amritha Aiyer in the lead roles. It has been directed by Kishore Tirumala. Ram is reportedly playing dual roles in the movie which was originally supposed to be released on April 9, 2020. However, its release date has now been postponed because of the extended lockdown and the Coronavirus scare.

