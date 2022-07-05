Ram Pothineni opts for casual attire, Krithi Shetty dons a pantsuit as they promote The Warrior; PHOTOS

Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty recently promoted their much-awaited cop drama, The Warrior in Hyderabad. While the protagonist nailed the casual look with a white sweatshirt and blue denim, his leading lady looked stunning in a green pantsuit and orange top. Here are pictures from the promotional event.

The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to talk about their next as the film is all set to get a worldwide theatrical release on July 14 this year. Helmed by N Linguswamy, the makers recently released the trailer of the action drama. Ram Pothineni impressed all as a sharp and daredevil cop. His chemistry with co-star Krithi Shetty is also noteworthy. For the unversed, the story of The Warrior is believed to be based on true events. Aadhi Pinisetty plays the antagonist in the trailer of this Telugu-Tamil bilingual drama.

Check out the pictures below:

Apart from the lead, Akshara Gowda, Nadhiya, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, and Redin Kingsley will also portray prominent characters in the project. Bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the film has been presented by Pavan Kumar.

The music of the movie has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and Sujith Vaassudev has cranked the lens for the flick. Meanwhile, Naveen Nooli has headed the editing department.

Additionally, Ram Pothineni has further joined hands with filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu for a pan-India project tentatively titled RAPO20. Srinivasaa Silver Screen is also backing this yet-to-be-titled venture. In the meantime, other details about the film's cast and crew will be announced in the near future.

