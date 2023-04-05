Ram Pothineni papped in Hyderabad; Aces his casual airport look

Ram Pothineni is one of the most promising stars to have emerged in Telugu cinema in the last few years. The actor, who made his debut in the year 2006, has completed 17 years in the industry with some solid hits to his name. He is one of the most low-profile celebrities who goes about his business with minimum noise. He was spotted recently in casual attire at the airport today. The star was not surrounded by a large entourage and seemed to be on a personal trip which has gotten the fans excited about possible film projects in the pipeline.

Ram Pothineni snapped at the airport

Ram was last seen in N. Lingusamy’s multi-lingual film The Warrior, which did not fare well at the box office. The actor was seen sharing the screen with Aadhi Pinisetty and Krithi Shetty in the mass entertainer. However, he has not made any announcements regarding his upcoming films and the star was in hibernation mode for some time now, away from the spotlight. This had got his fans a little worried as there are no new films from their favourite star to look out for in the coming months. However, his latest spotting at the airport has started an industry grapevine about possible film projects and script discussions for his next film.

Future projects

Ram is seen in the most unassuming, casual attire and it seems to be the star’s go-to fashion choice. The fans seem to be positive about their favourite actor looking simple in his airport look. The spotting has already led to gossip about his next films and fans are hopeful for an update in the coming days from the actor’s side. The star badly needs a hit after two underperforming films, Red and The Warrior. We look forward to exciting updates in the coming days.

