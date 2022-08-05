Ram Pothineni pens a birthday note for best friend Genelia D'Souza; Siddharth wishes & calls her 'cutest'

Genelia D’Souza is known among Telugu audiences for her cutest performances in films like Bommarillu, Orange, Sye and more. She is celebrating her 38th birthday today. Social media is filled with birthday wishes from her fans, Genelia’s best friend Ram’s birthday and her first co-star Siddharth's birthday wishes just made her day a lot happier.

Ram Pothineni and Genelia D’Souza are the best friends of Tollywood. The adorable best friends acted together in Srinu Vaitla’s 2008 hit Ready and ever since then, their bond grew strong over the years.

Ram Pothineni took to his social media handle and shared a throwback picture of him along with Genelia, her husband Ritesh Deshmukh and children. Geeeennnuuuu!! Happppyyyyyy Birthdayyyyy! Let’s party before your college reopens again ;p …stay the same blessed soul that you’ve always been my sweetest ..sending you lotsa love..@geneliadLove..#RAPO."

Take a look at Ram's wishes here:

Siddharth, who acted with Genelia in the blockbuster film Bommarillu, took to Instagram, shared a throwback pic from the film to wish a happy birthday. He wrote, Happy Birthday cutest." Genelia replied, "Thank you so much. I'm still cute na?"

Check out Siddharth note here:

Recently, Siddharth was all over the news as he was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari in Mumbai. As the paparazzi gathered around Siddharth to click the pics, he yelled at them in Hindi and said "mai bahut decently batha raha hu, mereko ye sab jamta nahi"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia D'Souza is all set to make a grand comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka’s former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy’s son Kireeti as lead actor. It’s a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna.

