Ram Pothineni requests fans to hold back his birthday celebrations; Says, 'safety is of utmost importance'

iSmart Shankar fame Ram Pothineni enjoys a huge fan following owing to his stellar performances in all his movies. The Telugu actor is currently basking in the success of the sci-fi action drama iSmart Shankar that was released last year. He will soon be turning a year older on 15th May 2020 much to the excitement of his fans. However, Ram has recently shared an important message for all his fans and well-wishers which everyone needs to hear out once.

The Ready actor has shared a long note on his Twitter handle in which he has requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday this year. Ram also adds that the safety of his fans and their loved ones is of utmost importance to him and that he wants to see them come out stronger than before indicating the current situation caused because of the Coronavirus crisis. The actor signs off by stating that it will be a kind of a birthday gift for him from his fans’ part.

Check out Ram Pothineni’s tweet below:

As of now, the promising actor is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie titled Red that has been directed by Kishore Tirumala. The action thriller also features Nivetha Pethuraj, Amritha Aiyer, and Malvika Sharma in the lead roles. Ram Pothineni will be reportedly playing double roles in this much-anticipated drama. The original release date of Red was supposed to be 9th April 2020 but has now been postponed owing to the current situation.

