Ram Pothineni shares a cheerful throwback pic with Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh & their kids on actress' birthday

On Genelia's birthday, her Ready co-star Ram Pothineni shared a throwback picture and also penned a lovely message.
Ram Pothineni shares a cheerful throwback pic with Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh & their kids on actress' birthdayRam Pothineni shares a cheerful throwback pic with Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh & their kids on actress' birthday
One of the most loved actresses in the film industry, Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh turns a year older today, August 5. Genelia's fans have been showering the actress with lovely wishes on social media. Many close friends of the actress took to Twitter and wished Genelia D'Souza a 'Happy Quarantine' birthday. Genelia's Ready co-star and South actor Ram Pothineni also wished her on this special day with a happy throwback picture. Ram uploaded a picture of him sharing a cheerful moment with Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh and their kids. 

The iSmart Shankar actor also penned a sweet birthday note for his close friend. He wrote, "Happppyyy Birthday to the most selfless & caring friend anyone can ever ask for! Have the bestest year ahead Genuuu @geneliad ..we should all get together for the Sign of the hornsday again sometime.." 

Ram and Genelia have worked together in the super hit movie, Ready. The film released in 2008 and since their friendship has only gone strong day by day. The Telugu film is directed by Srinu Vaitla and is produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under the Sri Sravanthi Movies banner. Last year, reports were doing rounds that the makers are planning for the blockbuster film's sequel. However, nothing was ever made official. 

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh has wished wife Genelia with a stunning of them together and penned a lovely message: "You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia."

Check out social media posts below: 

Credits :Twitter

