Ram Pothineni shares teaser of Dinchak song from his next film Red; Watch VIDEO

Ram Pothineni took to his Twitter space and shared a teaser of the song Dinchak from his next film Red.

It will only be fair to say that the energetic star of Tollywood Ram Pothineni is currently on cloud nine after the mega hit of his mass masala entertainer iSmart Shankar. After the mind-blowing success of the Puri Jagannadh directorial, Ram’s project titled Red directed by Kishore Tirumala was announced recently. Taking to Twitter, Ram Pothineni shared a teaser of a song titled Dinchak from the film. As soon as the video surfaced online, it received massive attention from the fans of the actor.

The film has Nivetha Pethuraj and Malvika Sharma, in the lead roles, according to reports. The film went on floors on November 16, and the music for the film being composed by Mani Sharma. While sharing the teaser of the song, Ram wrote, “Here’s the teaser of one of my fav songs from #RedTheFilm #DinchakSong I had a blast on sets filming this..I’m sure you guys will have a blast at the theatres watching this.”

There are also reports which state that Red is the Telugu remake of Tamil crime-thriller Thadam. Meanwhile, it is being reported that Ram Pothineni will be seen playing a cameo in Telugu film Romantic, which has Akash Puri in the lead role. The film also has Makarand Deshpande, Uttej and Sunaina and Ramya Krishnan. The Anil Paduri directorial is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Puri Connects.

