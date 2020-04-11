Ram Pothineni slams rumous on shelving of Red; Hints at the release date

Taking to Twitter, Ram Pothineni slammed reports that stated that his next film Red might be shelved and hinted at the release date.

Fans of Ram Pothineni have been waiting or the actor to give then an update on his next film Red, which is the official Telugu remake of Arun Vijay’s Tamil film Thadam. A new report surfaced online claiming that the film might be shelved. Slamming the rumour, he stated that he has been on quarantine for COVID 19 and hinted that the film might be released soon after the lockdown is lifted.

He wrote on Twitter, “Nope! #RAPO is not in any dilemma.. in fact he’s been chilling at home following the Government’s rules on Social Distancing & Home Quarantine.( like he’s been doing for the past 15 years or so..) & also, he’s waiting to see his fans watch #RedTheFilm on the BIG SCREEN”. This Tweet cheered up his fans, who were waiting for an official word about the film. Now that the actor has hinted at the release date, it can be expected that the makers would come up with an official release date as soon as the pandemic situation is contained.

Nope! #RAPO is not in any dilemma..in fact he’s been chilling at home following the Government’s rules on Social Distancing & Home Quarantine.( like he’s been doing for the past 15 years or so.) & also, he’s waiting to see his fans watch #RedTheFilm on the BIG SCREEN! https://t.co/MKxoIK9KFF — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) April 11, 2020

Meanwhile, ‘RED’ is set to star Nivetha Pethuraj and Malvika Sharma, in the lead roles, according to reports. The film went on floors on November 16, and the music for the film being composed by Mani Sharma. Ram revealed the first look of ‘RED’ which hinted at the film won’t be a usual comedy drama that Kishore Tirumala usually directs.

