Ram Pothineni sports a quirky look in latest birthday photo; Pens a note thanking his fans

Handsome hunk, Ram Pothineni turns 34 today, May 15 and the actor is being showered with immense love and wishes on social media. Today, on this special occasion, the actor has treated his fans with a cool picture of him sporting a quirky look along with a 'thank you' note on Instagram.

He wrote, "Turned 34 today with a smile. Remembering each & every single one of you guys! Thank you for showing your unconditional love & for letting me know that there’s a family beyond my family. You all make me feel truly blessed!," RaPo wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Charmme Kaur wished Ram on his birthday with a beautiful throwback photo on twitter. She wrote, "Wishing a Wonderful Birthday to our Ustaad iSmart @ramsayz You look Outstandingly Fierce in #TheWarriorTeaser...More power to you."

On the other hand, Samantha wrote, "wishing the kind of swag a very happy birthday."

Meanwhile, with a raging following across the states and beyond language barriers, Ram Pothineni's upcoming bilingual action-thriller The Warriorr has created an immense buzz among the audience. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, Warriorr is scheduled for a grand release on 14th July.

Krithi Shetty plays the female lead while Aadhi Pinisetty will be seen as the antagonist. DSP is scoring music for this exciting project. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing it under Srinivasaa Silver Screens banner and Pavan Kumar presentation.

