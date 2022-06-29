Ram Pothineni squashes rumours of him marrying his high school sweetheart: I Hardly went to high school

Ram Pothineni is undeniably the most eligible bachelor of Tollywood. Just like many celebs, the rumours of his marriage catch the headlines every now and then and the same happened now. But his reaction to the rumours is epic and will leave you in splits. The Warrior actor slammed the rumours and denied that he has any plans to get hitched anytime soon for now.

For the past two days, there have been rumours in the tinsel town that Ram Pothineni will tie the knot with his high school sweetheart in August or September. The rumours mill eventually also reached the actor and his response to them truly deserves special attention. He not only denied the rumours but also quipped that he hardly went to high school. The actor also revealed that it has come to a point where he has to convince his family and friends that he is not getting married to any 'high school sweetheart'.

Taking to Twitter, Ram wrote, "Oh God! Stop! …it’s reached a point wherein I’m having to convince my own family & friends that I’m not getting married to any “secret high school sweetheart”! TBH,I hardly went to high school."

Take a look at Ram's tweet here:​

Ram Potheineni began his filmy career at the age of 17 so he several times expressed that he couldn't concentrate on his education. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Pothineni will be seen next in an upcoming bilingual action-thriller The Warrior, scheduled for a grand release on 14th July. Directed by N Linguswamy, Krithi Shetty is the female lead.

