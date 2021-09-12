Ram Pothineni turns on beast mode as he shares glimpse of his massive body transformation post workout

Ram Pothineni is going all out for his upcoming film and his latest photo is proof. RaPo is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for a bilingual film tentatively titled RAPO19. The handsome hunk has shared a post workout photo clicked in the gym and we are amazed by his massive body transformation.

One can see, Ram is flaunting his biceps and ripped muscles and fans are going gaga. Sharing it on Instagram, the iSmart Shankar actor captioned it, "keep calm it's shoulder day." Ram Pothineni is one of few actors in Tollywood industry who is known for being disciplined when it comes to fitness. As we all know, actors hit the gym regularly and make sure to maintain their chiselled physique and fitness quotient. Needless to say, RaPo's body transformation will leave his followers and fans inspired to be fit and healthy.

Take a look at his latest post workout photo below:

Talking about Rapo19, the film is directed by Lingusamy and will be released in Tamil and Telugu. Krithi Shetty of Uppena fame plays the female lead role.

Ram Pothineni’s 19th outing is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi. Earlier, announcing the film, Ram Pothineni had tweeted, "Final Narration Done & How!!! @dirlingusamy love you sir!! Super duper kicked!!! Roll that camera I say!!! @SS_Screens @ThisIsDSP @IamKrithiShetty (sic)."

Also Read: PHOTOS: Ram Pothineni keeps it stylish in semi formal look as he gets papped on the sets