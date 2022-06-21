Ram Pothineni turns distributor for his forthcoming cop drama The Warriorr

Ram Pothineni is exploring all the aspects of movie-making. Post acting, he has recently taken on the additional responsibility as a distributor for his much-awaited bilingual cop drama, The Warriorr.

The energetic star is reportedly believed to have acquired the Vizag rights for his next for a total of Rs 4.35 crore. Coming to the business forecast of The Warriorr, this project is expected to make a whopping Rs 40 crore just with the theatrical rights.

The venture will see Uppena fame actress Krithi Shetty as the female lead opposite Ram Potheneni along with Akshara Gowda, Nadhiya, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, and Redin Kingsley in prominent roles. Aadhi Pinisetty has been roped in as the antagonist in the movie.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is financing the film under the renowned banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screens and Pavan Kumar is presenting it. Meanwhile, Devi Sri Prasad has scored the background music and songs for the film. Sujith Vaassudev has taken care of the camera work of the drama, while Naveen Nooli is responsible for editing.

The makers of N Lingusamy's directorial have already unveiled the character poster for Ram Pothineni. The picture features the actor as a gun-clad police officer with an intense look. He is surrounded by other cops in the still. For the unversed, Ram Pothineni will play a police officer for the first time in his career. The Warrior is slated to be out in the cinema halls on 14th July this year.

Adding on, the star has further announced his 20th drama with filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu. The Pan-India film will be produced by the Srinivasaa Chhitturi banner. The movie was formally announced this February and further details about the cast and crew of the flick tentatively named RAPO20 are expected to be out in time.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts Saami Saami hook step as she gets clicked at Mumbai airport in comfy tracksuit: PICS