Ram Pothineni's film, Vijay's Leo and Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao to clash at box office during Dussehra?

2023 is going to be another massive year for South cinema as many biggies are gearing up for release. It is well known that Sankranthi and Pongal are a huge markets for Telugu and Tamil film releases, where big superstar-led starrers clash at the box office. After that, comes Dussehra and Diwali, another big market to grab audiences to cinema halls with their movies. As Vijaydashami/Dussehra has maximum holidays, many films have lined up for release this year as well. For now, Ram Pothineni's next with director Boyapati Srinu, #BoyapatiRapo, Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, and Ravi Tej's Tiger Nageswara Rao are all set to clash at the box office during Dussehra.

BoyapatiRapo

Actor Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film with filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu, which is tentatively called BoyapatiRAPO, will hit screens on October 20 during the festival of Dussehra. The makers announced the exciting news with the first look of Ram in a ruggedly new avatar. S Thaman composed the music for the film, which stars Sreeleela as the female protagonist.

Leo

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo release date has been announced with the film's official announcement itself. LEO directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is aiming to hit the screens for the Dussehra/Vijayadasami festival on October 19. It is one of the most anticipated and biggest movies from Tamil.

Leo also stars Arjun, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan in key roles. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead and Sanjay Dutt is the antagonist of the film.

Tiger Nageswara Rao

Ravi Teja is currently working on his first pan-India film Tiger Nageswara Rao. Directed by filmmaker Vamsee, the biopic on the notorious thief has already created a lot of buzz among movie buffs. The makers announced the official release date of the film with a new poster. The film is set for theatrical release during Dussehra, on October 20.

Nageswara Rao came to the limelight after his infamous escape from the Chennai jail back in the 1970s and gained the title of Tiger. Aside from the Mass Maharaja, the cast of the drama also has Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Anupam Kher in key roles, apart from others.



Advertisement

Apart from these, reportedly, Balakrishna is also planning to release his upcoming film with director Anil Ravipudu during Dussehra. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.