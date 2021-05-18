Ram Pothineni's grandfather passes away; Actor bids adieu with a heartfelt note; Says 'He had heart of a King'

Ram Pothineni took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt condolence note for his grandfather. He also recalled everything his grandfather did for the family over the years.

2021 has been a tough year for everyone. From commoners to celebrities, many of them have lost their close ones and family members due to COVID-19. Several celebs have suffered the loss of their loved ones. Recently, Ram Pothineni's grandfather passed away. However, the reason behind his sudden demise not known. The iSmart Shankar actor took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt condolence note for his grandfather. He also recalled everything his grandfather did for the family over the years.

"From humble beginnings of a lorry driver in Vijayawada sleeping with lorry tires under your bed to providing & caring for your family,you’ve always had the heart of a King. You’ve shown us that richness comes not from what’s in your pocket but from what lies in your heart. Thank you for dreaming big for your children & making them what they are today. Rest In Peace, Tatagaru," Ram Pothineni wrote in an emotional tweet.

On the professional front, Ram Pothineni will be seen in an upcoming untitled bilingual film to be directed by Lingu Swamy. Uppena actress Krithi Shetty will be seen playing the female lead role.

On May 15, RaPo celebrated his 33rd birthday. He penned a sweet thank you note for his fans and well-wishers. Ram wrote, "My dearest fans! Thank you for all that you guys are..extremely proud of the way you’ve been helping out people in these trying times..we shall all get thru this soon! I’m truly blessed to have you all in my life!."

