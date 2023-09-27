Ram Pothineni's jaw-dropping transformation for Skanda will leave you shocked; see PICS

In a recent post that surfaced on social media, Telugu heartthrob Ram Pothineni left fans in awe as he flexed his muscles while being shirtless. The actor's remarkable physical transformation, gaining an impressive 12 kilograms, has been nothing short of inspiring, showcasing his unwavering commitment to his craft.

Ram Pothineni’s metamorphosis was all in preparation for his role in the highly anticipated action-packed movie, Skanda: The Attacker, helmed by Boyapati Sreenu and featuring Sreeleela and Saiee M Manjrekar as female leads. This pan-Indian film is set to make waves as it's dubbed in multiple languages and is scheduled for release on September 28, 2023.

Ram’s transformation journey for Skanda

Ustaad Ram Pothineni undertook a herculean transformation journey to bring his character to life in Skanda: The Attacker. He will be portraying the role of Bhaskar, a powerful and rugged action hero in the film, and will feature in an avatar like never before. Ram's dedication to his role was evident from the start. This is the first pan-Indian flick of the energetic star of Telugu and the expectations are sky-high.

The Devadasu star himself stated that at the beginning of the shooting, he sported a lean physique, far from the muscular and robust appearance required for his character. However, he took on the challenge with unwavering determination. He dedicated a significant amount of time to rigorous training, and a high-calorie diet was adopted to fuel his body's transformation.

He further added that one of the key aspects of his fitness regimen was heavy lifting, a vital component in building muscle mass. Ram went through a grueling workout routine, meticulously designed to sculpt his body into the formidable character he portrays in Skanda. His commitment to the craft extended beyond just physical training; it was a holistic approach that encompassed every aspect of his life.

Skanda: The Attacker is poised to be a game-changer in the world of Indian cinema. With Ram Pothineni's incredible transformation, it is safe to assume that the movie will be a visual treat for fans.

Ram’s upcoming movies

Apart from Skanda, the Kandireega actor revealed his collaboration once more with Puri Jagannadh in the sequel to Ismart Shankar titled Double Ismart Shankar.

