Ram Pothineni's latest regal look has a story which dates back to two decades; Read On

Ram Pothineni recently posted a photo of him posing in a regal look. The picture sees the actor flaunting a full-grown beard and moustache with long locks.

Ismart Shankar actor Ram Pothineni has been shooting for his forthcoming film, Red and the actor has been in the news once again. The actor recently posted a photo of him posing in a regal look. The picture sees the actor flaunting a full-grown beard and moustache with long locks. Ever since Ram Pothineni has shared this picture on Instagram, it has not only floored his fans but seeing but is also getting a lot of reactions from trade and in the industry asking whether this look is from his forthcoming film. But before everyone jumps the gun, Ram gives a back-story of the episode.

Almost two decades ago, when Ram was 10, photographer Karthik Srinivasan asked the actor to pose for him. However, the actor wasn’t too keen to get clicked. But somehow Karthik managed to convince Ram and capture his moods. Interestingly, that was Ram’s first tryst under the camera. Cut to present, 20 years after, Ram has again posed for the now renowned celebrity photographer, Karthik. The theme of the Calendar shoot was The Royals 2020. Sharing the look on Instagram, Ram wrote, "Blade made of steel.. Heart made of stone..‬ ‪Love.. ‬‪#RAPO ."

He further wrote, "So not many know that @karthiksrinivasan007 convinced me to click pictures for my portfolio when I was 10yrs old..n now after 21years...This happens..Thank you Karthik..loved em..cheers!."

“Ram’s association with Karthik goes back a long way. And both were glad to team up again when there was an opportunity to collaborate recently,” informs a source.

Credits :Instagram

Read More