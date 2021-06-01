  1. Home
Ram Pothineni's messy hair morning selfie takes social media by storm; SEE PHOTO

Ram has made a comeback on Instagram with this stunning selfie. In February, he shared a mirror selfie and captioned, "Om Namah Shivaya! Small break.. I’ll be back!!." It is absolutely a killer comeback!
Tollywood heartthrob Ram Pothineni has treated his fans with a hot morning selfie that has taken social media by storm. One can see, the actor is flaunting his messy hair look and winks for the camera as he enjoys his morning coffee. He captioned it, "Mornin y’all" The young actor is known for his dashing style statement and charismatic persona. Ram Pothineni has transformed himself with every movie and the actor is time and again proved why he remains everyone's favourite. 

Ram made his debut with Devadasu (2006) and has been a part of successful films such as Ready (2009), Kandireega (2011), Pandaga Chesko (2015), Nenu Sailaja (2016), Hello Guru Prema Kosame (2018). Puri Jagannadh directorial iSmart Shankar starring Ram Pothineni set the box office on fire. The film earned over Rs 90 crore, his career's highest grosser.

He was last seen in Red, directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under Sri Sravanthi Movies. The film received a good response from the audience. 

Check out his latest photo below:


Meanwhile, Ram Pothineni has signed a bilingual film, to be helmed by director Lingusamy. Krithi Shetty will be playing the female lead role and is said to be set in the faction backdrop.

Also Read: Pranita Subhash and Nitin’s Wedding: Kajal Aggarwal sends the newlyweds heart warming wishes 

