Ram Pothineni's next with Boyapati Sreenu launched with a formal pooja ceremony; Check out PICS

Ram Pothineni's next with Boyapati Sreenu has been launched with a formal pooja ceremony today in Hyderabad. The film, which was officially announced in February, is tentatively titled #BoyapatiRapo, until they decide the original title. In the presence of the crew, the film was launched and the makers have also shared a few pics.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a few pics from the pooja ceremony. In one of the pic, Ram and director Boyapati can be seen sharing a light-hearted moment with smiles. Burugupalli Siva Ramakrishna garu switched on the camera, the first clap was done by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore and the first shot is directed by Boyapati Sreenu. The script was handed by 'The Warriorr' director N Linguswamy and director Venkat Prabhu.

After two back-to-back, ace producer Srinivasaa Chhitturi is now producing this film tentatively titled 'BoyapatiRAPO' under Srinivasaa Silver Screens banner. It's the 9th film for the production house. Pavan Kumar is presenting the film.

Talking about the collaboration Srinivasaa Chhitturi said, "we are delighted to present the film, helmed by Boyapati Sreenu. It's a pleasure to work with our hero Ram Pothineni again so soon after 'The Warriorr.' It is prestigious film coming from our banner. We are producing this film with high technical standards and a bigger budget. We intend to release the film worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam."

More details about the film, including its heroine and other members of the cast and crew, will be made in the near future.