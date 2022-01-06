Ram Pothineni's post on 'watching Covid in 2022' is all of us right now but his killer looks distract us

The latest reel by actor Ram Pothineni is simply all of us. The actor posed in a curious mood for Instagram and captioned it, “Watching Covid 19 in 2022 like..” With the pandemic at our doorsteps once again, this post by the actor is highly relatable with the audiences. The rapidly rising cases of the virus have also taken a toll on our beloved stars along with us.

Just yesterday two members of the South film industry, actors Arun Vijay and Suhail Chandhok informed that they too have been infected with the life-threatening virus. Before these two, many other celebrities have been reported of being infected with COVID-19. One of them being, director Arun Vaidhyanathan who was tested positive for the Omicron variant of the virus.