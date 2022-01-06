Ram Pothineni's post on 'watching Covid in 2022' is all of us right now but his killer looks distract us
Advertisement
The latest reel by actor Ram Pothineni is simply all of us. The actor posed in a curious mood for Instagram and captioned it, “Watching Covid 19 in 2022 like..” With the pandemic at our doorsteps once again, this post by the actor is highly relatable with the audiences. The rapidly rising cases of the virus have also taken a toll on our beloved stars along with us.
Just yesterday two members of the South film industry, actors Arun Vijay and Suhail Chandhok informed that they too have been infected with the life-threatening virus. Before these two, many other celebrities have been reported of being infected with COVID-19. One of them being, director Arun Vaidhyanathan who was tested positive for the Omicron variant of the virus.
Now talking about his upcoming appearances, Ram Pothineni will next star in N. Linguswamy’s bilingual venture RAPO 19. Besides Ram Pothineni, the action drama will star Krithi Shetty as the female lead of the film. RAPO 19 is scheduled for release on 14 January.
Also Read: Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Mahesh Babu, Arya & other South celebs wish the Oscar-winning musician
Advertisement
Credits: Ram Pothineni Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!