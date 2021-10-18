Ram Pothineni's RAPO19 wrap up second schedule; Varun Tej and Venkatesh pose for stunning PIC on F3 sets

Ram Pothineni and Kriti Shetty's RAPO19 is one of the most anticipated films in the South. The project has been carrying crazy expectations, owing to the new and powerful combination of Ram Pothineni and N. Lingusamy, also star-studded cast. The team is progressing shoot at brisk phase and recently wrapped up a long schedule in Chennai.

The makers took to social media and shared a group photo of the team as they wrapped the second schedule. However, Ram wasn't part of the shoot as he recently injured his neck and is currently resting.

The yet-to-be-titled #RaPo19 is being shot in both Tamil and Telugu with Devi Sri Prasad composing the music. Aadhi Pinisetty and Akshara Gowda are also part of the film.

Varun Tej and Venkatesh Daggubati's F3 movie has also wrapped up a long schedule, which they have been shooting at Taj Falaknuma Palace since a long time. Varun Tej shared a mesmerizing pic with bro Venkatesh to announce the wrap-up.

Sharing a photo with a beautiful view of the palace and posing on the sets, Varun wrote, "Wrapped up a long and crazy schedule of #F3It’s gonna be mad fun!!And like always had a blast with my bro @VenkyMama. Can’t wait for the next schedule to start.."

F3 is the sequel of 2019's blockbuster film F2: Fun and Frustration, which will see Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej, along with Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada, reprising their roles. Directed by Anil Ravipudu, the film is slated to release in theatres for Sankranthi.