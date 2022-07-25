Rama Rao On Duty: Ravi Teja sets pre-release event on fire as he grooves to his popular song Chinta Ta; WATCH

Ravi Teja's next Rama Rao on Duty is gearing up for the grand release in a few days and the anticipation is high. On Sunday, the makers hosted a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad and Ravi Teja set the event on fire with his energetic dance moves. He danced to his popular song Chinta Ta Ta Chinta from Vikramarukudu released in 2006. Ravi Teja looks no different to what he was 15 years back, his aura, energy, and dance is amazing.

Nani attended the pre-release event of Rama Rao On Duty as the chief guest. The event was a treat for fans as they got to see Ravi Teja on the stage with Natural Star Nani. The event turned out to be a grand affair with the presence of two of the biggest self-made actors in the industry.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks, Rama Rao On Duty is helmed by debutant director Sarath Mandava.

Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan are the female leads. Venu Thottempudi will also be doing a vital role in the project that will also mark his comeback. Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, and Surekha Vani will also be part of the cast.

Sathyan Sooryan ISC has been behind the camera for the film, while Praveen KL has looked after the editing. Sam CS has scored the soundtracks for Ravi Teja’s most recent outing.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Ravi Teja & Nani make way into our hearts with their charm at the pre-release bash of Ramarao On Duty

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja also has two other major flicks in his kitty for 2022. The actor is also busy with Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s action entertainer, ‘Dhamaka’. He also has Sudheer Varma’s Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao in the pipeline.