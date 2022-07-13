Rama Rao On Duty: Ravi Teja starrer's making video is full of action & will make fans excited for the trailer

Ravi Teja's upcoming film Rama Rao on Duty has set major expectations among audiences and fans are waiting with bated breath to watch it on the big screen. As the film is nearing for release, the makers are all set to unveil the trailer on July 16. Now, to raise the excitement higher, the makers shared a making video and it's an absolutely delight, filled with top-notch action and drama.

Sharing the making video, the makers wrote, Here's the Action Making of #RamaRaoOnDuty."

Yesterday, the makers shared a new poster of Ravi Teja and announced that the trailer of the action entertainer will be unveiled on 16th July this year. The announcement poster features Ravi Teja enjoying some black tea.

Directed by debutant director Sarath Mandava, the film is backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under his banner SLV Cinemas in association with RT Teamworks. The story of Ramarao On Duty is based on real incidents and the movie is set in the backdrop of 1995. Rama Rao On Duty is all set for a grand worldwide release on the 29th of July this year.

Actresses Divyansha Koushik and Rajisha Vijayan will be the leading ladies in the film opposite mass maharaja Ravi Teja. Venu Thottempudi, Nassar, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, and John Vijay will also be seen playing vital roles in the film. Composer Sam CS is the music director of the project, while Sarthyan Sooryan is the cinematographer. Praveen KL has done the film’s editing.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja also has two other major flicks in his kitty for 2022. The actor is also busy with Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s action entertainer, ‘Dhamaka’. He also has Sudheer Varma’s Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao in the pipeline.