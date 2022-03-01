Rama Rao on Duty Teaser: Ravi Teja starrer looks like a perfect blend of action, drama and emotions

The makers of Ravi Teja starrer ‘Rama Rao on Duty’ have just dropped the official teaser of the action flick. This nearly 2-minute clip shows what looks like a total entertainer. Powerful action sequences, emotional play, suspense, this short clip has it all. The film has all the ingredients of a masala film. The impactful teaser ends with the words, “Get ready to face it”. The thumping background music also helps enhance the entire visual experience.

Actresses Divyansha Koushik and Rajisha Vijayan will be the leading ladies in the film opposite mass maharaja Ravi Teja. Venu Thottempudi, Nassar, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, and John Vijay will also be seen playing vital roles in the film. Composer Sam CS is the music director of the project, while Sarthyan Sooryan is the cinematographer. Praveen KL has done the film’s editing.

Check out the teaser below:

Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks, ‘Rama Rao On Duty’ has been helmed by debutant director Sarath Mandava.

Ravi Teja also has two other major flicks in his kitty for 2022. The actor recently started shooting for the second schedule of Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s action entertainer, ‘Dhamaka’. Pelli Sandad fame Sreeleela will play the female lead in the film. The actor also has Sudheer Varma’s ‘Ravanasura’ in the pipeline. With Sushanth Akkineni as the second lead, Ravi Teja will play a lawyer in the film. In the meantime, the star last appeared on the silver screen with the action drama ‘Khiladi’.

