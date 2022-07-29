Rama Rao on Duty Twitter Review: Here's what the audience has to say about Ravi Teja starrer

Mass Maharaja, Ravi Teja has again treated fans with yet another masala entertainer in the form of Rama Rao on Duty. This action drama made it to the theatres today and without wasting any time, the fans watched the first day and first show of the film. Not just that, as per usual, they penned their reaction on social media as well.

One of the viewers penned on Twitter, "#RamaRaoOnDuty Movie Chala Bagundhi Friends First Half Completed First Half Slow Ga Start Ayina Taruvata Ravi Anna Balance Chesadu Bagundhi First Half. Another fan wrote on the micro-blogging site, "#RamaRaoOnDuty watching Ramarao on Duty. The movie is good. The scenes are fresh and slang you will enjoy for sure. Music what director said is true (thupu vadelipothande) Really good emotions and mass thriller. @rajisha_vijayan super. Item song next level with theatre sounds."

Check out the reaction below:

Made under the direction of Sarath Mandava, Rama Rao on Duty stars Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan as the leading ladies along with Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, and Surekha Vani in pivotal roles, apart from others.

Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas LLP in association with RT Teamworks, Sathyan Sooryan ISC has handled the camera work for the film. While Praveen KL has looked after the editing, Sam CS has rendered the background score and songs for the flick.

Up next, Ravi Teja further has Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s Dhamaka, Sudheer Varma’s Ravanasura and Vamsi Krishna Tiger Nageswara Rao in the making.

