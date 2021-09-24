Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum Movie Review: A raw and beautiful film that needs a lot of patience to watch

Title: Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum

Cast: Mithun Manickam and Ramya Pandian

Director: Arisil Moorthy

Rating: 3/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Arisil Moorthy directorial Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum, starring Mithun Manickam and Ramya Pandian in the lead roles, is premiering on Amazon Prime Video from today. The film is produced by actors Suriya and Jyothika under 2D Entertainment.

On one fine morning, Kunnimuthu (Mithun Manickam) from Poocheri village realises that both his kids were missing. He walks into the police station to file a missing complaint but the constable refused to accept the complaint after he came to know that Kunnimuthu was referring to the bulls as his kids. Kunnimuthu and wife Veerayi (Ramya Pandian), keep searching for their kids. Soon, with the help of Narmada, a news reporter who visits Poocheri, helps the couple understand that the bulls were kidnapped and a politician was involved is involved in the abduction of the bulls. To know the politics behind the abduction of the bulls, and what happened to them, watch the flick on Amazon Prime Video.

When Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum was announced as one of the four films being produced by the star couple, there wasn't much hype around the flick. But the film is worth watching as it talks about rural India and the life led by people living in those poorly developed villages.

Director Arisil Moorthy worked with award-winning cinematographer and filmmaker PC Sreeram for six years. After that, he worked with a few ad agencies before he started his own ad-filmmaking company. He made about 40 commercials and realised that his passion was in directing a feature film. Arisil made the utmost use of his 10 years of filmmaking experience in bringing out this feature film called Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandulam. The direction, screenplay and story of the film will take you through all the possible emotions. It makes you smile, cry and even jump with happiness. He wrote this political satire based on the experiences from his childhood.

Mithun and Ramya have performed amazingly well. Both of them got into the skin of the characters they played and after watching them on screen, you'll start believing that it's a true story. Ramya, as Veerayi, a mother of two kids (bulls here) beautifully depicts the pain a mother goes through when the child goes missing. She looks beautiful in those raw and cult avatar and wins your heart. Mithun, who plays a farmer and of course the father of these bulls here, fits well into the shoes of Kunni. Vani Bhojan has also done a decent job as a news reporter who changes the lives of the people living in Poocheri.

The film is shot in a remote village somewhere in Tamil Nadu and the beauty of the flick is that it is as realistic as it can be. To those who like watching such content, this film is a visual delight.

This film is a feature film and definitely not a commercial flick. You need a lot of patience to watch this slow drama that will make you fall in love with the performances of the actors slowly. Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum is definitely worth a watch this weekend.

Watch the movie trailer below:

