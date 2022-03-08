Ramarao On Duty: Ravi Teja heads to Spain to shoot songs for Sarath Mandava’s directorial

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is ready to entertain us with another action thriller Ramarao On Duty soon. While most of the shoot for the film has been wrapped up, debutant director Sarath Mandava and his team have taken off to Spain to shoot a couple of songs for the action drama. Once the tracks are done, the entire filming of this latest venture will be completed. Meanwhile, the post-production work for the project is also underway simultaneously.

Once the team returns from Spain, the promotions for the movie will kickstart. Based on real-life incidents, the official teaser of the movie was dropped recently. The clip was packed with some powerful action sequences, emotional play, and suspense. From the looks of it, Ramarao On Duty has all the key ingredients of a total masala film. The teaser ends with the words, “Get ready to face it”.

Check out the picture below:

The film will see Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan opposite Ravi Teja as the female leads. Venu Thottempudi will also be doing a vital role in the project that will also mark his comeback. Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, and Surekha Vani will also be part of the cast.

Sathyan Sooryan ISC has been behind the camera for the film, while Praveen KL has looked after the editing. Sam CS has scored the soundtracks for Ravi Teja’s most recent outing.

In the meantime, Ravi Teja will also appear in Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s action entertainer Dhamaka.

