Ramarao On Duty Trailer Launch: Ravi Teja looks dashing in an all-black athleisure; PHOTOS

Ramarao On Duty is one of the most looked forward to movies in Tollywood at the moment. As the fans wait to watch the action drama on the silver screens, the makers have dropped the trailer for their highly-awaited flick. The mass maharaja made quite an entrance at the event in an all-black co-ord outfit. He completed the ensemble with funky retro shades. Ramarao On Duty will reach the cinema halls on 29th July this year.

The project will show the protagonist as a task-oriented government officer, who is called by the name Dharma. Set against the backdrop of 1995, the flick enjoys a gasping story. This Sarath Mandava's directorial has a script written by the maker himself. The movie has been backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas and RT Team Works.

With Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan as the heroines opposite Ravi Teja, Venu Thottempudi, Nassar, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Sree, Madhusudhan Rao, and Surekha Vani will also be seen in key roles, apart from others.

Now coming to the film's technical crew, Sathyan Sooryan is the cinematographer for Ramarao On Duty, and Praveen K. L. is the editor. Adding on, Sam CS is the music composer for this much-discussed drama.

Furthermore, the Mass Maharaja has been roped in to play an important role in Chiranjeevi-led Mega154. Informing about the same, the makers dropped an exciting video where the Khiladi star can be seen making a grand entry on the sets of Mega154. Helmed by Bobby, the film will feature Shruti Haasan as the female lead.

