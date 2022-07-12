Ramarao On Duty: Trailer of Ravi Teja's action entertainer to release on July 16

As the fans wait with bated breath to witness Ramarao On Duty starring Ravi Teja on the big screens, the makers have announced that the trailer of the action entertainer will be unveiled on 16th July this year. Helmed by the first-time director Sarath Mandava, the venture is all set for a grand worldwide release on the 29th of July this year. The project is currently in the post-production stage.

The announcement poster features Ravi Teja enjoying some black tea. Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under his banner SLV Cinemas in association with RT Teamworks, the film also stars Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan as the leading ladies. Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, and Surekha Vani will also play prominent roles in the drama, apart from others.

The story of Ramarao On Duty is based on real incidents and the movie is set in the backdrop of 1995. Cinematography for the flick has been performed by Sathyan Sooryan ISC, while Sam CS has composed the songs and background score of Ravi Teja's next. Praveen KL has handled the editing department.

The team is vigorously promoting Ramarao On Duty and is all geared up to make it the biggest blockbuster in Ravi Teja’s career to date. The audience has also given a big thumbs up to every glimpse of the film, including the teaser.

Meanwhile, the makers have also released a clip to introduce Vaisshnav Tej’s character in the movie. The actor underwent major body transformation to play his massy role in the flick, leaving behind his boy next door look image.

