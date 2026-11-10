Ramayana star Yash drops selfie with Ayra, Yatharv in his Ravana look; Celebrates Diwali with Radhika Pandit

Yash recently made his big-screen appearance as King Ravana in the mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1. Now, the Rocking Star has shared a fun selfie with his children, Ayra and Yatharv, dressed in his character's look.

Yash celebrates Diwali with wife Radhika Pandit and kids

Taking to social media, Yash shared a selfie in his King Ravana avatar. Dressed in his elaborate character costume, the actor posed alongside Ayra and Yatharv, who playfully mimicked their father's fierce on-screen expression.

Here’s the post:

The first picture features the family posing together during their Diwali celebrations. Sharing the photograph, Yash wrote, “Wishing you all a very Happy Deepavali. Thank you for the love.”

Interestingly, Ramayana also marked his children's first-ever theatrical experience, as they attended the film's world premiere in Los Angeles.

More about Ramayana: Part 1

Ramayana: Part 1 follows Prince Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, whose life takes a dramatic turn when he is exiled from Ayodhya along with his wife, Sita, and brother, Lakshmana. Their peaceful life in the forest is disrupted when the powerful King Ravana abducts Sita and takes her to Lanka.

Determined to rescue his wife and restore balance, Rama embarks on an extraordinary journey to confront Ravana and his growing empire.

Apart from Yash, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Anupam Kher, Lara Dutta, Shobana, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor, among others. Sunny Deol also makes a cameo appearance as Lord Hanuman in the mid-credits scene, setting the stage for the sequel.

Co-written and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer have collaborated on the film's music. Ramayana: Part 1 has received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, while its sequel, Ramayana: Part 2, is scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali 2028.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: 4 Malayalam, Tamil OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 to Tamannaah Bhatia, Dileep’s Bandra