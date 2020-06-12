  1. Home
Ramayan's Telugu Teaser: Ramanand Sagar’s mythological show's dubbed version to premiere on June 15

The Telugu dubbed version of Ramayan will premiere on June 15 at 5.30 pm on weekdays. The makers took to Twitter and made an official announcement about the same.
10281 reads Mumbai Updated: June 12, 2020 11:24 am
Ramanand Sagar's iconic TV show 'Ramayan' captured the attention of the audience once again during its rerun amid lockdown. The mythological show garnered a huge viewership during its rerun on Doordarshan and few other channels. The viewers were super nostalgic as they recollected the memories of watching this epic show almost years after again. Well, the show is now set to entertain Telugu audience. Yes, the dubbed version of Ramayan will premiere on June 15 at 5.30 pm on weekdays. The makers took to Twitter and made an official announcement about the same. 

The makers of the show shared a teaser and wrote, "The classic tale of #Ramayanam by Ramanand Sagar...Starting this June 15th, Mon-Fri at 5:30 PM on @StarMaa." Not only in Telugu, but Ramayan is also dubbed into other Indian languages like Bengali and Marathi. Well, Telugu audience can relax, rejoice and enjoy the show, which broke several viewership records globally. It became one of the most-watched TV shows ever in the world ( i.e 77 million viewers on 16th April, 2020). 

Check out Ramayan's Telugu teaser here:

Created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar,  the series follows the journey of Rama who goes to an exile of 14 years along with Sita and Lakshman. Arun Govil plays Shri Rama, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita/Lakshmi, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana / Sage Vishrava and Dara Singh as Hanuman. 

