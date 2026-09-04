Ramba Oorvasi Menaka Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before watching Allari Naresh’s fantasy comedy film

Ramba Oorvasi Menaka, starring Allari Naresh in the lead role, was released in theaters on September 4, 2026. Directed by Chandra Mohan Chintada, here’s what netizens have to say about the fantasy comedy film.

Ramba Oorvasi Menaka Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user called Ramba Oorvasi Menaka the perfect comedy comeback for Allari Naresh. They praised the one-liners and said that the film was enjoyable to watch with friends in theaters.

Another netizen said that despite some flaws in the direction and editing, Ramba Oorvasi Menaka was definitely an entertainer. They also expressed hope that the film would become a blockbuster.

A third user hailed Allari Naresh’s comeback. They praised the film for its fun-filled experience and described it as a clean family entertainer without cringe or vulgar comedy.

Additionally, another viewer rated Ramba Oorvasi Menaka 1.8/5 and suggested that Allari Naresh would be better off sticking to story-driven films.

Here are the reactions:

Ramba Oorvasi Menaka follows Suri, a carefree man and aspiring actor who runs a local drama troupe while depending on his hardworking mother. His life changes when his uncle Ramana tells him about an ancient magical book that can summon the celestial nymphs Rambha, Urvashi, and Menaka and grant any wish.

Suri spends years trying to unlock the book, hoping to become a movie hero. However, when his mother requires expensive surgery, he finally succeeds in summoning the three nymphs. Their lack of understanding of the modern world leads to a series of chaotic situations, forcing Suri to put aside his dreams, take responsibility, and face the realities of life.

With Allari Naresh in the lead role, the film features Surbhi, Rashi Singh, Vishnu Priya Bhimeneni, Prisha Singh, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Srinivasa Reddy, Racha Ravi, Vennela Kishore, and many more in key roles.

Directed and co-written by Chandra Mohan Chintada, Ramba Oorvasi Menaka is also written by Nandu Savarigana and produced by Rajesh Danda and Nimmakayala Prasad. Chaitan Bharadwaj composes the music and background score, while Raam Reddy handles the cinematography. Additionally, Chota K. Prasad serves as the editor.

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