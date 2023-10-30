Rambaan: Mohanlal and Joshiy to reunite after years for action drama; motion poster OUT

Mohanlal and veteran director Joshiy have been entertaining the audience with some blockbuster movies for decades now. The duo is back again with a new flick called Rambaan. But this time actor-writer Chemban Vinod Jose will be the writer.

The film’s title reveal featured a concept art of Mohanlal standing atop a luxury car, facing an abstract combination of buildings and roads. He can be also seen wielding a large sledgehammer in his right hand while his left hand is holding onto an assault rifle. The actor was standing in his iconic Veshti look that everyone loves and adores.

The reports of Mohanlal and Joshiy teaming up again have been doing rounds ever since the director made his comeback in the year 2019 with the film Porinju Mariam Jose. Besides that, there were several reports of Chemban Vinod Jose writing a story for Joshiy but not until recently it was confirmed as a Mohanlal film.

The film is being produced by Chemban Vinod Jose himself along with Einstin Zac Paul, and Shailesh R Singh. The Mohanlal-Joshiy flick will have Minnal Murali cinematographer Sameer Thahir handling the camera while Mahaan editor Vivek Harshan will fulfil the editing duties.

The music of the film will be crafted by Vishnu Vijay whose soundtrack from the Tovion Thomas film Thallumaala was considered a great hit. The Mohanlal flick is scheduled to be released in 2025 in accordance with the festivals of Vishu and Easter.

Mohanlal on the professional work front

Mohanlal was last seen in this year’s blockbuster film Jailer. The Rajinikanth film featured Mohanlal in a crucial cameo role alongside Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar as well. Furthermore, Mohanlal will also soon be seen in the Malayalam courtroom drama film called Neru, which will be directed by Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph.

Moreover, Mohanlal will be next seen in the Lijo Jose Pelissery film Malaikottai Vaaliban and also the pan-Indian film Vrushabha which is being produced by Ekta Kapoor. He is also currently busy with the shoots of L2: Empuraan, the sequel to his 2019 film Lucifer which is directed by actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran.

