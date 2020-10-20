  1. Home
Ramesh Pisharody wishes his wife Soumya on her birthday with a romantic photo; Take a look

Fans have been dropping lovely comments on their romantic picture and are amazed at Ramesh Pisharody's quirky caption for his wife.
Ramesh Pisharody wishes his wife Soumya on her birthday with a romantic photo; Take a look
Malayalam standup comedian and actor Ramesh Pisharody has shared a beautiful photo with his wife Soumya on her special day. Ramesh wished his ladylove on her birthday with a love-filled photo on Instagram and wrote, "Woman on my shoulder...Is getting older ...." Fans have been dropping lovely comments on their romantic picture and are amazed at Ramesh's quirky caption for his wife. Ramesh Pisharody never fails to leave his wife surprised. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps sharing beautiful photos of his wife and three kids. 

A couple of weeks ago, Ramesh celebrated his birthday and he received love from the quarters. Kunchacko Boban, his close friend and actor also wished him with a sweet message. "Here's wishing the king of good humour and positivity a very happy birthday," wrote Kunchacko Boban. Ramesh Pisharody kickstarted his career as a mimicry artiste in 2000 with actor Salim Kumar. He later entered the TV industry with shows like Cinemala and Comedy Show. He also did supporting roles in films like Kappal Muthalali, Left Right Left and Amar Akbar Anthony among a few. 

Woman on my shoulder Is getting older ....

A post shared by Ramesh Pisharody (@rameshpisharody) on

Ramesh Pisharody has also won the Yuva Prathibha Puraskaram for mimicry instituted by Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.

Meanwhile, he recently congratulated his close friends Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban for their upcoming film Nizhal. 

ALSO READ: Nayanthara takes a pay cut for her next thriller Nizhal with Kunchacko Boban? 

Credits :Instagram

