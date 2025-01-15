Ramnagar Bunny OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Chandra Hass starrer online

Ramnagar Bunny, starring Chandra Hass, hit the big screens on October 5 last year. Although the movie had an underwhelming box office performance, the actor earned praise for his on-screen persona and dancing skills. Now, months after its theatrical release, the movie has finalized its OTT release date.

When and where to watch Ramnagar Bunny

Ramnagar Bunny is all set to make its digital debut on Aha. The movie will start streaming on the OTT platform from January 17 onwards. Making the announcement, the streaming giant wrote, "Relationships, responsibilities, and redemption—Attitude star's emotional rollercoaster begins on from Jan 17."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Ramnagar Bunny

The story of Ramnagar Bunny revolves around Bunny, the son of an auto driver. He leads a carefree life, filled with friends and romantic encounters. Things change when he falls in love with Deepu. However, Shailu, his devoted admirer, complicates matters. Bunny also gets involved with Tara, a married woman.

His choices further lead to moral struggles and serious consequences. One of his actions includes stealing money meant for his sister's wedding. What happens next? What does he do? You'll have to watch the full movie to know what path he chooses.

Cast and crew of Ramnagar Bunny

Advertisement

The cast of Ramnagar Bunny features Chandra Hass in the lead role as Bunny, with Vismaya Sri portraying Shailu and Richa Joshi as Deepu. Ambika Vani plays the role of Naina, while Rithu Manthra appears as Tara.

The film is directed by Srinivas Mahath, also known as Veligonda Srinivas. It is produced by Malayaja Prabhakar and Prabhakar Podakanda under the banner of Sri Sumanohara Productions Pvt Ltd. The music for the film is composed by Ashwin Hemanth, with cinematography by Ashkar Ali and editing by Marthand K Venkatesh.

ALSO READ: Soodhu Kavvum 2 OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Mirchi Shiva’s black comedy movie online