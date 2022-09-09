Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty's THIS throwback pic from Baahubali sets calls for an immediate collaboration

Who among us has not seen the popular Baahubali films starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty? Both the parts of the franchise were highly appreciated by the movie buffs. Today, we will be talking about a rare behind-the-scene photograph from the set of this period action drama. Featuring Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan, the pic shows Sivagami sitting on a chair, while Devasena is dressed in casual attire, as she sits on the floor.

Both of them can be seen engrossed in a deep conversation in this candid photo from the sets. Both the parts of the Baahubali series not only turned out to be blockbuster hits at the box office but also managed to garner critical acclaim. While the first part titled Baahubali: The Beginning was released on 10 July 2015, the second part named Baahubali: The Conclusion was out on 28 April 2017. Now after around 5 years of the release of the last part, the fans are waiting for the third installment in the franchise. Although, the makers have kept mum on the topic till now.