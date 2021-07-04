Ramya Krishnan finally reacts to Vanitha Vijaykumar's post on quitting and humiliated on BB Jodigal show

Vanitha's latest post took social media by storm as it hints at Baahubali fame Ramya Krishnan, who is one of the judges on the reality show.

Vanitha Vijaykumar recently penned a long note on walking out of the dance reality show Bigg Boss Jodigal. In her long note, Vanitha stated that she was humiliated and bullied by a senior woman on the show. Vanitha's post took social media by storm as it hints at Baahubali fame Ramya Krishnan, who is one of the judges on the reality show. Vanitha wrote, "It is heartbreaking to see someone senior to you in every way and someone who has achieved working their hard way up, looks down at youngsters who are struggling their way up, insulting them and discouraging them. Especially a single mom of 3 children who is achieving and succeeding with no family or husband support after a lifelong struggle. Women must stand by other women not make their life miserable (sic)."

Now, Ramya Krishnan has finally reacted to the same stating that according to her, this is not even a problem. Speaking to Cinema Vikatan, a Tamil magazine, she said, "You should probably ask Vanitha what happened on the shooting of Bigg Boss Jodigal. According to me, this is not even a problem. If you still want me to comment on this controversy, I'd say no comments (sic)." Apparently, Ramya gave 1 out 10 to Vanitha Vijaykumar for one of her performances and this had upset her. She decided to quit the show for the same reason.

Meanwhile, check out Vanitha's post that she shared on Twitter. The Bigg Boss Tamil fame contestant captioned it, "She captioned the post, "Thank you @vijaytelevision for giving me the best opportunities of my life beginning from #biggbosstamil3 ..#cookuwithkomali season 1..and #kalakkapovadhuyaaru season 9.. and #bbjodigal. I want to make it clear I WALKED OUT OF THE SHOW @bbsureshthatha sorry I had to do this (sic)."

Thank you @vijaytelevision for giving me the best opportunities of my life beginning from #biggbosstamil3 ..#cookuwithkomali season 1..and #kalakkapovadhuyaaru season 9.. and #bbjodigal. I want to make it clear I WALKED OUT OF THE SHOW @bbsureshthatha sorry I had to do this.. pic.twitter.com/E0c95POaoD — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 2, 2021

Also Read: Is Vanitha Vijaykumar getting married again? Here's what she has to say

Credits :Cinema Vikatan

Share your comment ×