Ramya Krishnan gets excited for IPL 2020; Shares fan made Baahubali video ft. Rajinikanth

Many celebrities from the film industry took to social media as they shared excitement for Indian Premier League that kick-started from yesterday.

The IPL fever is back and people across the world are cheering for their favourite teams. As we all know cricket is a religion in India and IPL is watched, celebrated no less like a festival. Many celebrities from the film industry took to social media as they shared excitement for Indian Premier League that kick-started from yesterday, September 19. Baahubali fame Ramya Krishnan also took to social media and shared a fan-made Baahubali video ft. Rajinikanth. The video has been sync with IPL's signature music and it has left Twitterati amazed with its creativity.

Sharing it on Twitter, the actress wrote, "#IPL2020 #HappyWeekendEveryone #StaySafeStayHealthy." Samantha Akkineni, Dulquer Salmaan and few other South celebs also took to social media and shared their excitement for IPL 2020. Check out Ramya Krishnan's latest twitter post below.

Meanwhile, Ramya recently turned 50 and the actress celebrated her special day with close friends and family members. Raadika Sarathkumar, Vijaykumar, Sonia Agarwal and Sidney Sladen were among the close friends who attended the birthday party. She also shared a perfect family moment and wrote, "Fifty and fabulous n what better than a FAMJAM to bring it on!!!! #Familylove #birthday #thankyougod (sic)."

Fifty and fabulous n what better than a FAMJAM to bring it on!!!! #Familylove #birthday #thankyougod pic.twitter.com/aaMalghhp6 — Ramya Krishnan (@meramyakrishnan) September 14, 2020

On the work front, Ramya recently announced that she is making her way to the small screen with the TV series Nagabhairavi. The makers of the series recently shared the first promo, and it created a lot of buzz among the fans.

