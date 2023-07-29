Ramya Krishnan grooves to Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa in vanity before the Jailer audio launch; VIDEO

Ramya Krishnan has hopped on to the trend of the viral Kaavaalaa song from Jailer. The actress recreated the hook step of Tamannaah Bhatia's foot-tapping song and totally nailed it. She grooved to the song all dressed up before the grand audio launch of Jailer in Chennai.

The Baahubali actress is seen radiating joy as she flawlessly dances with three of her crew members in the vanity van. She is all dressed in black and perfectly copying the hook step of Kaavaalaa. The actress nailed her performance on the upbeat song and we can't believe she is 52 years old. So glamorous and perfect.

The Jailer audio launch took place at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, on Friday. Apart from hundreds of fans, the event was also attended by the star-studded cast and crew. Tamannaah Bhatia also performed to Kaavaalaa song on the stage in front of Rajinikanth and a huge crowd.

Jailer song Kaavaalaa is sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander. The lyrics of the song are written by Arunraja Kamaraj. The music video features Tamannaah flaunting her sizzling dance moves and expressions as she grooves to the raunchy number. Rajinikanth is also seen for a brief appearance in the song’s video to shake a leg with the actress.

After the viral Tamil version goes viral, the makers recently released the Hindi version of Kaavaalaa, which is called Tu Aa Dilbara. The song has become a huge trend on social media, from kids to old people, everyone is grooving to the popular track.



About Jailer

Jailer, which features Rajinikanth as a prison officer aka Jailer named Muthuvel Pandian, is touted to be a dark comical thriller. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar appears as the lead antagonist in the movie, which features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal are also part of the film. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the project

