Ramya Krishnan has a low key birthday celebration with her family as she turns 50; See PHOTO

Ramya Krishnan took to her social media space and shared a photo from her birthday celebration. Fans took to the comments section and wished her as she is celebrating her 50th birthday.

As South star Ramya Krishnan is celebrating her 50th birthday today, internet is filled with wishes. Fans of the star and her industry friends have been wishing the Baahubali star a happy birthday. Taking to her social media space, Ramya Krishnan shared a photo, where she can be seen celebrating her birthday with her family. Sharing the photo, Ramya Krishnan wrote, “Fifty and fabulous n what better than a FAMJAM to bring it on!!!! #Familylove #birthday #thankyougod”.

As soon as the photo came up online, fans and followers of the actor took to the comments section and wished her. From her role as Rajmata Sivagami to her mischievous role as Maggie in Panchathanthiram, Ramya Krishnan has never failed to amuse us with her acting skills. Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen playing a key role in the Tollywood film titled Romantic, which has Akash Puri in the lead role. The film also has Makarand Deshpande, Uttej and Sunaina.

See her Tweet here:

Fifty and fabulous n what better than a FAMJAM to bring it on!!!! #Familylove #birthday #thankyougod pic.twitter.com/aaMalghhp6 — Ramya Krishnan (@meramyakrishnan) September 14, 2020

The Anil Paduri directorial is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Puri Connects banners. A couple of days back, she also announced that she is entering the small screen with the TV series Nagabhairavi. The makers of the series recently shared the first promo, and it created a lot of buzz among the fans. It is expected that the team of Nagabhairavi will soon announce the premiere of the show.

Credits :Twitter

