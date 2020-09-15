  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ramya Krishnan has a low key birthday celebration with her family as she turns 50; See PHOTO

Ramya Krishnan took to her social media space and shared a photo from her birthday celebration. Fans took to the comments section and wished her as she is celebrating her 50th birthday.
184650 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 05:32 am
Ramya Krishnan has a low key birthday celebration with her family as she turns 50; See PHOTORamya Krishnan has a low key birthday celebration with her family as she turns 50; See PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As South star Ramya Krishnan is celebrating her 50th birthday today, internet is filled with wishes. Fans of the star and her industry friends have been wishing the Baahubali star a happy birthday. Taking to her social media space, Ramya Krishnan shared a photo, where she can be seen celebrating her birthday with her family. Sharing the photo, Ramya Krishnan wrote, “Fifty and fabulous n what better than a FAMJAM to bring it on!!!! #Familylove #birthday #thankyougod”.

As soon as the photo came up online, fans and followers of the actor took to the comments section and wished her. From her role as Rajmata Sivagami to her mischievous role as Maggie in Panchathanthiram, Ramya Krishnan has never failed to amuse us with her acting skills. Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen playing a key role in the Tollywood film titled Romantic, which has Akash Puri in the lead role. The film also has Makarand Deshpande, Uttej and Sunaina. 

See her Tweet here:

Also read: Valimai: Thala Ajith not to join the sets of the H Vinod directorial until January 2021?

The Anil Paduri directorial is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Puri Connects banners. A couple of days back, she also announced that she is entering the small screen with the TV series Nagabhairavi. The makers of the series recently shared the first promo, and it created a lot of buzz among the fans. It is expected that the team of Nagabhairavi will soon announce the premiere of the show.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement