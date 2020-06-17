Ramya Krishnan OPENS UP on being away from Bollywood; Says ‘My films didn't do well’

Ramya Krishnan, who has also worked in Hindi films like Khalnayan, Criminal, Shapath, and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, recently revealed why she has kept herself away from Bollywood.

Sivagami Devi of Baahubali, actress Ramya Krishnan has won millions of hearts with her strong role in SS Rajamouli’s franchise. Ramya Krishnan has acted in over 260 films in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. While she is doing great down South, Ramya, who has also worked in Hindi films like Khalnayak, Criminal, Shapath, and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, has kept herself away from Bollywood. The stunner recently opened up on why she is not doing Hindi films. In a recent interview with IANS, the Baahubali actress revealed that her films didn't do well in Bollywood.

"I didn't take a break. Basically, my films didn't do well and I didn't take any interest in the offers (that were coming her way). Meanwhile, I was doing very well for myself in South Indian films," she said. Ramya started her acting career in 1984 at the age of 14 with the Tamil film Vellai Manasu, opposite Y. G. Mahendra. Since then there has been no looking back. Ramya will soon be seen in Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s pan-India film, Fighter.

Sharing about the same, she said, "It is co-produced by . Puri Jagannadh is the director. That is going to be another...almost a 'Baahubali' for sure."

Ramya Krishnan recently hit the headlines after her car was seized by Police for carrying 104 liquor bottles. Reportedly, both Ramya Krishnan and her driver were taken to the police station for interrogation. The incident reportedly took place on June 11. Meanwhile, the actress has not spoke regarding the same.

Credits :IANS

