Ramya Krishnan to play a mother of two heroes in her next film? Find out

Actor Ramya Krishnan, who gained a huge fan base after her role as Sivagami in Baahubali, will be seen playing the role of the mother of two young heroes in her next film

If media reports are to be believed, Baahubali actor Ramya Krishna will be seen as the mother of two young heroes in her next film. It is well known that the actor has been ropled in to play key roles in two movies - one in Varun Tej’s upcoming boxing drama and the other in Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda’s sports drama, tentatively titled Liger. It is not known yet which movie will have her playing as the mother.

It is to be noted that both the movies are being planned as pan-Indian films, and they will be released Hindi too. It goes without saying that Ramya Krishna’s role as Rajamatha Sivagami in Baahubali made her get a huge fan base all over the country. To know more about her roles in her next movies, we will have to wait for a few months. She delivered a powerful performance in the film Super Deluxe, which was directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

Dearest @meramyakrishnan will seriously disown you as my friend if you look this super gorgeous.. pic.twitter.com/LvMZd1sAWh — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) February 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Ramya Krishnan occupied headlines recently, after her photoshoot for a limited edition calendar for Suhasini Mani Ratnam’s organization, NAAM. She modeled for the recreation of Ravi Varma painting. Clad in bright red saree, her pose as a woman from the painting of Raja Ravi Varma, took her fans by surprise and it instantly went viral on social media. Actors Khushbu, Nadhiya, Shobana, Aishwarya Rajesh, Samantha, Shruti Haasan were among the 12 actors who took part in the calendar shoot.

