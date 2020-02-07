Ramya Krishnan to play a mother of two heroes in her next film? Find out
If media reports are to be believed, Baahubali actor Ramya Krishna will be seen as the mother of two young heroes in her next film. It is well known that the actor has been ropled in to play key roles in two movies - one in Varun Tej’s upcoming boxing drama and the other in Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda’s sports drama, tentatively titled Liger. It is not known yet which movie will have her playing as the mother.
Dearest @meramyakrishnan will seriously disown you as my friend if you look this super gorgeous.. pic.twitter.com/LvMZd1sAWh
— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) February 4, 2020
Meanwhile, Ramya Krishnan occupied headlines recently, after her photoshoot for a limited edition calendar for Suhasini Mani Ratnam’s organization, NAAM. She modeled for the recreation of Ravi Varma painting. Clad in bright red saree, her pose as a woman from the painting of Raja Ravi Varma, took her fans by surprise and it instantly went viral on social media. Actors Khushbu, Nadhiya, Shobana, Aishwarya Rajesh, Samantha, Shruti Haasan were among the 12 actors who took part in the calendar shoot.
