Ramya Krishnan quizzes fans to identify her from a throwback childhood photo

Celebrities are trying to keep their fans engaged and entertained even during the quarantine time. With their fitness routine, their cooking skills and their throwback photos, celebrities have been giving us little treats every now and then. South star Ramya Krishnan has shared a photo from her childhood on Instagram. It looks like a school group photo, and she quizzed her fans to identify where she is in the photo. Her fans took to the comments section and tried to identify her.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Spot meeee”. As fans kept trying to identify her, she shared a the same photo again and marked herself. Sharing it, she wrote, “This is meeee....with the glasses....looks like most of you'll got it right....well done guys”. This photo is now trending online as fans are now sharing it on their own social media spaces. On the work front, Ramya Krishnan is one of the versatile actors of the South film industry. Her roles in films have never been the same.

From taking up the role of a Goddess in the film Amman to her role as a cold-hearted antagonist in Padayappa, Ramya Krishnan has never failed to get under the skin of her roles. She will be next seen playing a key role in the Tollywood film titled Romantic, which has Akash Puri in the lead role. The film also has Makarand Deshpande, Uttej and Sunaina. The Anil Paduri directorial is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Puri Connects banners.

