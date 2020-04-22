Ramya Krishnan to Reema Sen: 10 Tamil films that had actresses who were cold blooded antagonists

Here are 10 female leads of Tamil cinema, who played the roles of main antagonists in Kollywood movies.

While our Tamil actresses have always gone out of their ways to enhance a film’s quality with their presence, films that had actresses as main antagonists have always had more swag than the others. Here are 10 badass heroines who have rocked the show as villains.

1. Ramya Krishnan

It will be safe to say that Ramya Krishnan paved the way for female actors in Tamil cinema to play the main antagonists in films that had top heroes. She played the main antagonist in Rajinikanth’s Padayappa. Even today, there is no villain in the whole Kollywood industry who is as ruthless as Neelambari. The best part about Neelambari is that she was not underestimated just because she was a woman.

2. Jyothika

We all would have seen Jyothika as a bubbly heroine in her earlier movies, while she is playing more women-centric, responsible lead actor in her recent films. However, the one film that saw her as a cold antagonist was Sarathkumar and Andrea Jeremiah starrer Pachaikili Muthucharam. In the film, Jyothika was a manipulative woman, who would woo men to extract money from them.

3. Reema Sen

Be it Aayirathil Oruvan or Vallavan, when it comes to playing the main antagonist, Reema Sen is one of the best female actors to play it like a boss. One would think if it was even possible for people to be this cold while watching her performance in the Selvaraghavan directorial Aayirathil Oruvan. The film had Parthiban, Karthi and Andrea Jeremiah as the lead actors.

4. Simran

The senior actor had played the main antagonist twice in Kollywood. One was the recent film Seema Raja, which had Sivakarthikeyan as the lead actor, and the other in Parthen Rasithen, which was released in 2000. Parthen Rasithen had Prashanth and Laila as the lead actors. Both the films saw Simran in the negative shade and it goes without saying that she rocked the show with her outstanding performance.

5. Trisha Krishnan

South queen Trisha Krishnan has delivered some unbelievable performances in movies the she acted. Her role as an aspiring politician in Dhanush starrer Kodi is one of the best performances of the actor. The film shows her as a woman would lie with her teeth and she would plot everything even with her boyfriend for her political gain.

6. Sriya Reddy

Sriya Reddy, who started her career as an anchor, starred in Vishal starrer Thimiru. She played the role of a goon and an illegal money lender. She was narrated as a woman, who would go to any extent and stoop down to unimaginable levels just to marry the film’s lead actor Vishal. She was shown as a sadist, who would not let anyone live happily.

7. Andrea Jeremiah

While all movies of Andrea Jeremiah are path-breaking films, her role in Dhanush starrer Vetrimaaran’s critically acclaimed film Vada Chennai, is unforgettable. In the film, she marries her husband’s murderer and acts naïve to establish his trust. Later, she plays the classic divide-and-rule drama and gets the murderer killed by his own close aide.

8. Raai Laxmi

Raai Laxmi is known for her role in Thala Ajith’s Mankatha. Her negative role in the film, where she plays mind games to get her things done, was applauded. The film had an ensemble of cast list including Action King Arjun, Premgi Amaren, Vaibhav, Trisha, Rai Laxmi, Mahat among the others. The film was a huge hit at the Box Office and it was critically acclaimed too.

9. Nayanthara

Though her role was not really the main antagonist in Mr Local, Nayanthara had a negative shade in the Sivakarthikeyan starrer. She played the role of a business magnate who has everything in her control. However, when the antagonist Sivakarthikeyan makes her realise that power is not only about being arrogant, she falls for him and they both end up together.

10. Manisha Koirala

She played the main antagonist in Dhanush’s Mappillai. The film had Hansika Motwani as the female lead. Manisha Koirala played the role of a money-minded mother, who was unable to accept the fact that her children fell for people from a weak economic background. In the film, she played the bad mother-in-law, whose aim was to get her children separated from their spouses and get them married to different wealthy people.

Credits :Pinkvilla

