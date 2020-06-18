Ramya Krishnan reveals her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday 'is almost 50 percent done'

Ramya Krishnan reveals that the shooting of her film with Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday is almost 50 percent complete.

Ramya Krishnan, credited for playing various incredible roles such as Shivagami Devi in Baahubali, is soon going to be seen sharing the screen with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's upcoming sports drama. The film is tentatively called 'Fighter' but the official name is yet to be out. The Telugu film's Hindi version is to be presented by under his banner Dharma Productions and fans are excited about this collaboration.

Earlier Ananya Panday had revealed that their film's shooting has been put on halt due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The production houses have had to pull down their shutters due to the social distancing norms and the actors are waiting for the situation to settle and return to the sets. Meanwhile, in an interview with IANS, Ramya Krishnan, who plays a pivotal role in the film has revealed, "Almost 50 per cent of the shoot is done. We will resume after the quarantine phase."

Ramya Krishnan also expressed her views on her much-talked-about character Shivagami Devi in the Baahubali franchise. "She (Sivagami) was an unbelievably strong character. I would say it is one of the best characters of my career," Ramya Krishnan told IANS. She also received critical acclaim for playing the role of J. Jayalalithaa in Gautham Menon’s web-series Queen. Recently, the actress got into a controversy when alcohol bottles were found in her SUV car during a toll plaza check and her driver was arrested.

Also Read: Ramya Krishnan OPENS UP on being away from Bollywood; Says ‘My films didn't do well’

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×